Range
43.35 - 45.66
Vol / Avg.
489.3K/331.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
40.64 - 70.89
Mkt Cap
953.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
44.3
P/E
5.94
EPS
1.64
Shares
21.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
MarineMax Inc is a United-States-based company that sells new and used recreational boats under premium brands, and related marine products, like engines, parts, and accessories. The company is also engaged in other businesses, including providing services of repair, maintenance and storage; managing related boat financing, insurance, and others; offering brokerage sales of boats and yachts; and operating a yacht charter business. The sale of new and used boats account for the majority of the company's total revenue. It serves customers across the U.S.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1501.590 0.4400
REV447.800M472.691M24.891M

MarineMax Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MarineMax (HZO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MarineMax's (HZO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MarineMax (HZO) stock?

A

The latest price target for MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) was reported by Raymond James on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 70.00 expecting HZO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 60.85% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MarineMax (HZO)?

A

The stock price for MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) is $43.52 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MarineMax (HZO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MarineMax.

Q

When is MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) reporting earnings?

A

MarineMax’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is MarineMax (HZO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MarineMax.

Q

What sector and industry does MarineMax (HZO) operate in?

A

MarineMax is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.