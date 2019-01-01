|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity (AMEX: IAF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Aberdeen Australia Equity.
There is no analysis for Aberdeen Australia Equity
The stock price for Aberdeen Australia Equity (AMEX: IAF) is $5.6634 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.
Aberdeen Australia Equity does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Aberdeen Australia Equity.
Aberdeen Australia Equity is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.