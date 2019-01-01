QQQ
Range
5.65 - 5.71
Vol / Avg.
55.8K/87.3K
Div / Yield
0.6/10.61%
52 Wk
5.25 - 6.66
Mkt Cap
135.4M
Payout Ratio
31.38
Open
5.68
P/E
3.01
Shares
23.9M
Outstanding
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment management company. With a core focus on long-term capital appreciation, it follows a strategy of investing primarily in equity securities listed on the Australian Stock Exchange. Its secondary objective is current income, which it expects to derive from dividends and interest on Australian corporate and governmental securities. Its investment portfolio comprises diversified sectors that include Financials, Health Care, Materials, Information Technology, Real Estate, and other sectors.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Aberdeen Australia Equity (IAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity (AMEX: IAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aberdeen Australia Equity's (IAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aberdeen Australia Equity.

Q

What is the target price for Aberdeen Australia Equity (IAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aberdeen Australia Equity

Q

Current Stock Price for Aberdeen Australia Equity (IAF)?

A

The stock price for Aberdeen Australia Equity (AMEX: IAF) is $5.6634 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aberdeen Australia Equity (IAF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

Q

When is Aberdeen Australia Equity (AMEX:IAF) reporting earnings?

A

Aberdeen Australia Equity does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aberdeen Australia Equity (IAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aberdeen Australia Equity.

Q

What sector and industry does Aberdeen Australia Equity (IAF) operate in?

A

Aberdeen Australia Equity is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.