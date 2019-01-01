QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First Bank is a full-service commercial bank, with an emphasis on providing personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses in Gloucester, Atlantic and Camden Counties in New Jersey. The Bank provides its customers with a variety of financial services targeting all segments of the retail and corporate market. Its Business Banking offers commercial deposit accounts, business loans, online banking, cash management.

First Bank Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Bank (FRBA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Bank (NASDAQ: FRBA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Bank's (FRBA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for First Bank (FRBA) stock?

A

The latest price target for First Bank (NASDAQ: FRBA) was reported by DA Davidson on May 6, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting FRBA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -24.14% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for First Bank (FRBA)?

A

The stock price for First Bank (NASDAQ: FRBA) is $14.5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Bank (FRBA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) reporting earnings?

A

First Bank’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is First Bank (FRBA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does First Bank (FRBA) operate in?

A

First Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.