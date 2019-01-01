QQQ
Range
50.3 - 53.49
Vol / Avg.
574K/408.8K
Div / Yield
1.76/3.40%
52 Wk
48.82 - 65.67
Mkt Cap
3.7B
Payout Ratio
26.68
Open
50.44
P/E
8.27
EPS
0.58
Shares
69.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
PotlatchDeltic is a REIT that owns and manages forestland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota, and Mississippi. Potlach operates in three segments. The timberlands segment covers the planting and harvesting of trees, as well as the construction and maintenance of roads. The wood products segment manufactures and distributes lumber, plywood, and other wood products. The real estate segment covers the sales generated from company-owned timberlands, as well as the commercial and residential properties. The timberlands and the wood product segments combined drive the majority of the company's revenue.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6200.590 -0.0300
REV250.560M248.406M-2.154M

Analyst Ratings

PotlatchDeltic Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PotlatchDeltic (PCH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ: PCH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are PotlatchDeltic's (PCH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PotlatchDeltic (PCH) stock?

A

The latest price target for PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ: PCH) was reported by RBC Capital on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PCH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PotlatchDeltic (PCH)?

A

The stock price for PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ: PCH) is $53.41 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does PotlatchDeltic (PCH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) reporting earnings?

A

PotlatchDeltic’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is PotlatchDeltic (PCH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PotlatchDeltic.

Q

What sector and industry does PotlatchDeltic (PCH) operate in?

A

PotlatchDeltic is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.