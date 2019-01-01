|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.620
|0.590
|-0.0300
|REV
|250.560M
|248.406M
|-2.154M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ: PCH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in PotlatchDeltic’s space includes: CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW), Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM), EPR Props (NYSE:EPR), Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR).
The latest price target for PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ: PCH) was reported by RBC Capital on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PCH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ: PCH) is $53.41 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.
PotlatchDeltic’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for PotlatchDeltic.
PotlatchDeltic is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.