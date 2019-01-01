Blackstone is one of the world's largest alternative asset managers with $731 billion in total asset under management, including $528 billion in fee-earning asset under management, at the end of September 2021. The company has four core business segments: private equity (27% of fee-earning AUM, and 32% of base management fees, so far during 2021); real estate (33% and 39%); credit & insurance (25% and 15%); and hedge fund solutions (15% and 14%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it does serve clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices located in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).