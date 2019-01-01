QQQ
Blackstone is one of the world's largest alternative asset managers with $731 billion in total asset under management, including $528 billion in fee-earning asset under management, at the end of September 2021. The company has four core business segments: private equity (27% of fee-earning AUM, and 32% of base management fees, so far during 2021); real estate (33% and 39%); credit & insurance (25% and 15%); and hedge fund solutions (15% and 14%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it does serve clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices located in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.3601.710 0.3500
REV2.860B4.457B1.597B

Blackstone Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blackstone (BX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blackstone (NYSE: BX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blackstone's (BX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Blackstone (BX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Blackstone (NYSE: BX) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 166.00 expecting BX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.55% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Blackstone (BX)?

A

The stock price for Blackstone (NYSE: BX) is $121.57 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blackstone (BX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.

Q

When is Blackstone (NYSE:BX) reporting earnings?

A

Blackstone’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Blackstone (BX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blackstone.

Q

What sector and industry does Blackstone (BX) operate in?

A

Blackstone is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.