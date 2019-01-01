QQQ
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 5:29AM
Benzinga - Mar 1, 2021, 5:15AM
TORM PLC operates as a shipping company. The company owns and operates product tankers. It is primarily engaged in the transportation of refined oil products The company transports clean petroleum products including gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil, as well as other clean products.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.170

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-02

REV152.200M

Analyst Ratings

TORM Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TORM (TRMD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TORM (NASDAQ: TRMD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TORM's (TRMD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TORM.

Q

What is the target price for TORM (TRMD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TORM

Q

Current Stock Price for TORM (TRMD)?

A

The stock price for TORM (NASDAQ: TRMD) is $7.48 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TORM (TRMD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 5, 2009 to stockholders of record on April 23, 2009.

Q

When is TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) reporting earnings?

A

TORM’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is TORM (TRMD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TORM.

Q

What sector and industry does TORM (TRMD) operate in?

A

TORM is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.