Linde is the largest industrial gas supplier in the world, with operations in over 100 countries. The firm's main products are atmospheric gases (including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon) and process gases (including hydrogen, carbon dioxide, and helium), as well as equipment used in industrial gas production. Linde serves a wide variety of end markets, including chemicals, manufacturing, healthcare, and steelmaking. Linde generated approximately $31 billion in revenue and $5 billion in GAAP operating profit in 2021.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.3902.770 0.3800
REV6.950B8.298B1.348B

Analyst Ratings

Linde Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Linde (LIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Linde (NYSE: LIN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Linde's (LIN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Linde.

Q

What is the target price for Linde (LIN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Linde (NYSE: LIN) was reported by HSBC on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 382.00 expecting LIN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.21% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Linde (LIN)?

A

The stock price for Linde (NYSE: LIN) is $291.14 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Linde (LIN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 2, 2021.

Q

When is Linde (NYSE:LIN) reporting earnings?

A

Linde’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Linde (LIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Linde.

Q

What sector and industry does Linde (LIN) operate in?

A

Linde is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.