Range
27.77 - 30.73
Vol / Avg.
261.9K/274.5K
Div / Yield
0.28/0.92%
52 Wk
23.64 - 46.21
Mkt Cap
859.6M
Payout Ratio
5.15
Open
28.04
P/E
6.17
EPS
1.66
Shares
28.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Shoe Carnival Inc is a footwear retailer with hundreds of stores in the United States. It offers moderately priced, name-brand dress, casual, and athletic footwear for men, women, and children. Its average store has more than 27,000 pairs of shoes. The company promotes a shopping experience that includes contests, games, and a person on a stage with a microphone to announce limited-time specials. To enable its value-pricing strategy, Shoe Carnival minimizes staffing needs by housing all merchandise on the selling floor and leases store locations in open-air shopping centers. The company buys its merchandise from hundreds of vendors, with Nike and Skechers accounting for a substantial portion of total company sales. All merchandise goes through the company's distribution center in Indiana.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-23
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Shoe Carnival Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shoe Carnival (SCVL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ: SCVL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shoe Carnival's (SCVL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Shoe Carnival (SCVL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ: SCVL) was reported by Seaport Global on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 53.00 expecting SCVL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 73.66% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Shoe Carnival (SCVL)?

A

The stock price for Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ: SCVL) is $30.52 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shoe Carnival (SCVL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 7, 2022.

Q

When is Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) reporting earnings?

A

Shoe Carnival’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is Shoe Carnival (SCVL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shoe Carnival.

Q

What sector and industry does Shoe Carnival (SCVL) operate in?

A

Shoe Carnival is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.