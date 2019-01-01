|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ: SCVL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Shoe Carnival’s space includes: Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO), Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Cato (NYSE:CATO) and Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI).
The latest price target for Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ: SCVL) was reported by Seaport Global on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 53.00 expecting SCVL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 73.66% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ: SCVL) is $30.52 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 7, 2022.
Shoe Carnival’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Shoe Carnival.
Shoe Carnival is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.