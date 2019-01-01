QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Weyerhaeuser ranks among the world's largest forest product companies. Following the 2016 sale of its pulp business to International Paper, Weyerhaeuser operates three business segments: timberlands, wood products, and real estate. Weyerhaeuser is structured as a real estate investment trust and is not required to pay federal income taxes on earnings generated by timber harvest activities. Earnings from its wood products segment are subject to federal income tax. Weyerhaeuser acquired fellow timber REIT Plum Creek in 2016.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4600.490 0.0300
REV2.150B2.206B56.000M

Weyerhaeuser Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Weyerhaeuser (WY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Weyerhaeuser's (WY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Weyerhaeuser (WY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY) was reported by Raymond James on August 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting WY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.24% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Weyerhaeuser (WY)?

A

The stock price for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY) is $39.05 last updated Today at 5:43:30 PM.

Q

Does Weyerhaeuser (WY) pay a dividend?

A

The next Weyerhaeuser (WY) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) reporting earnings?

A

Weyerhaeuser’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Weyerhaeuser (WY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Weyerhaeuser.

Q

What sector and industry does Weyerhaeuser (WY) operate in?

A

Weyerhaeuser is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.