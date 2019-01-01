QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Simon Property Group is the second- largest real estate investment trust in the United States. Its portfolio includes an interest in 207 properties: 106 traditional malls, 69 premium outlets, 14 Mills centers (a combination of a traditional mall, outlet center, and big-box retailers), four lifestyle centers, and 14 other retail properties. Simon's portfolio averaged $693 in sales per square foot over the past 12 months. The company also owns a 21% interest in Klepierre, a European retail company with investments in shopping centers in 16 countries, and joint venture interests in 29 premium outlets across 11 countries.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.090
REV1.240B1.326B86.000M

Simon Property Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Simon Property Group (SPG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Simon Property Group's (SPG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Simon Property Group (SPG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) was reported by Mizuho on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 158.00 expecting SPG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.57% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Simon Property Group (SPG)?

A

The stock price for Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) is $137.91 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Simon Property Group (SPG) pay a dividend?

A

The next Simon Property Group (SPG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-09.

Q

When is Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) reporting earnings?

A

Simon Property Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Simon Property Group (SPG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Simon Property Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Simon Property Group (SPG) operate in?

A

Simon Property Group is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.