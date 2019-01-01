|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|3.330
|3.700
|0.3700
|REV
|20.360B
|20.806B
|446.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in ArcelorMittal’s space includes: Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS), Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL), Ternium (NYSE:TX), Carpenter Tech (NYSE:CRS) and Vale (NYSE:VALE).
The latest price target for ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) was reported by Credit Suisse on October 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 42.00 expecting MT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.06% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) is $27.44 last updated Today at 5:34:09 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on June 10, 2021.
ArcelorMittal’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for ArcelorMittal.
ArcelorMittal is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.