Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
ArcelorMittal SA is involved in the steel industry. The company's operating segments include NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; ACIS; Mining and others. It generates maximum revenue from the Europe segment. Europe segment produces hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated products, tinplate, plate, and slab. These products are sold primarily to customers in the automotive, general, and packaging sectors as well as also produces long products consisting of sections, wire rod, rebar, billets, blooms and wire drawing, and tubular products. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Brazil.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.3303.700 0.3700
REV20.360B20.806B446.000M

ArcelorMittal Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ArcelorMittal (MT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ArcelorMittal's (MT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ArcelorMittal (MT) stock?

A

The latest price target for ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) was reported by Credit Suisse on October 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 42.00 expecting MT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.06% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ArcelorMittal (MT)?

A

The stock price for ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) is $27.44 last updated Today at 5:34:09 PM.

Q

Does ArcelorMittal (MT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on June 10, 2021.

Q

When is ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) reporting earnings?

A

ArcelorMittal’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is ArcelorMittal (MT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ArcelorMittal.

Q

What sector and industry does ArcelorMittal (MT) operate in?

A

ArcelorMittal is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.