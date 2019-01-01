QQQ
Range
18.82 - 19.42
Vol / Avg.
124K/143.4K
Div / Yield
1.56/8.15%
52 Wk
17.79 - 22.85
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
16.91
Open
19.27
P/E
2.46
Shares
76.3M
Outstanding
Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return consisting of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. Its portfolio of investments consists of the aerospace and defense, capital markets, diversified telecommunication services, electrical equipment, biotechnology, banks and other areas.

Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (ETG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE: ETG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl's (ETG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl.

Q

What is the target price for Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (ETG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl

Q

Current Stock Price for Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (ETG)?

A

The stock price for Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE: ETG) is $18.8792 last updated Today at 8:59:33 PM.

Q

Does Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (ETG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE:ETG) reporting earnings?

A

Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (ETG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl.

Q

What sector and industry does Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (ETG) operate in?

A

Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.