Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return consisting of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. Its portfolio of investments consists of the aerospace and defense, capital markets, diversified telecommunication services, electrical equipment, biotechnology, banks and other areas.