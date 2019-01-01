QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp is a specialty finance company and a Real Estate Investment Trust providing commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company operates in one segments namely originating and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt-related investments. The group recognizes its revenues through the interest income it receives from loans.

Ares Commercial Real Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ares Commercial Real (ACRE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ares Commercial Real (NYSE: ACRE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ares Commercial Real's (ACRE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ares Commercial Real (ACRE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ares Commercial Real (NYSE: ACRE) was reported by JMP Securities on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting ACRE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.23% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ares Commercial Real (ACRE)?

A

The stock price for Ares Commercial Real (NYSE: ACRE) is $14.14 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ares Commercial Real (ACRE) pay a dividend?

A

The next Ares Commercial Real (ACRE) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.

Q

When is Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) reporting earnings?

A

Ares Commercial Real’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Ares Commercial Real (ACRE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ares Commercial Real.

Q

What sector and industry does Ares Commercial Real (ACRE) operate in?

A

Ares Commercial Real is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.