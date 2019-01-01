|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|5.990
|6.000
|0.0100
|REV
|8.990B
|8.639B
|-351.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Northrop Grumman’s space includes: Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ:VORB), Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE:AJRD), Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON), Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) and BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT).
The latest price target for Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 428.00 expecting NOC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.62% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) is $394.04 last updated Today at 7:32:16 PM.
The next Northrop Grumman (NOC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.
Northrop Grumman’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Northrop Grumman.
Northrop Grumman is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.