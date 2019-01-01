QQQ
Range
390 - 402.66
Vol / Avg.
991.3K/824.5K
Div / Yield
6.28/1.63%
52 Wk
291.6 - 408.97
Mkt Cap
61.5B
Payout Ratio
14.15
Open
398.45
P/E
8.87
EPS
17.07
Shares
156.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Northrop Grumman is a defense contractor that is diversified across short-cycle and long-cycle businesses. The firm's segments include aeronautics, mission systems, defense services, and space systems. The company's aerospace segment creates the fuselage for the massive F-35 program and produces various piloted and autonomous flight systems. Mission systems creates a variety of sensors and processors for defense hardware. The defense systems segment is a mix between a long-range missile manufacturer and a defense IT service provider. Finally, the company's space systems segment produces various space structures, sensors, and satellites.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS5.9906.000 0.0100
REV8.990B8.639B-351.000M

Northrop Grumman Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northrop Grumman (NOC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Northrop Grumman's (NOC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Northrop Grumman (NOC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 428.00 expecting NOC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.62% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Northrop Grumman (NOC)?

A

The stock price for Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) is $394.04 last updated Today at 7:32:16 PM.

Q

Does Northrop Grumman (NOC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Northrop Grumman (NOC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) reporting earnings?

A

Northrop Grumman’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Northrop Grumman (NOC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northrop Grumman.

Q

What sector and industry does Northrop Grumman (NOC) operate in?

A

Northrop Grumman is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.