Suncor Energy is one of Canada's largest integrated energy companies, operating in western Canada, east coast Canada, the United States, and the North Sea. The upstream portfolio includes bitumen, synthetic crude, and conventional crude, which helps to offset higher-cost oil sands production. Suncor's upstream production is supported by its refining operations, which have a capacity of 466,000 barrels a day. Production averaged 695 mb/d in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds approximately 7.4 billion barrels of proven and probable crude oil reserves.