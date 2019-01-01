QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/7.8M
Div / Yield
1.32/4.58%
52 Wk
17.1 - 30.51
Mkt Cap
41.5B
Payout Ratio
37.91
Open
-
P/E
13.34
EPS
1.07
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 10:58AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 6:17AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 7:15AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 11:53AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 11:48AM
Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 7:59AM
load more
Suncor Energy is one of Canada's largest integrated energy companies, operating in western Canada, east coast Canada, the United States, and the North Sea. The upstream portfolio includes bitumen, synthetic crude, and conventional crude, which helps to offset higher-cost oil sands production. Suncor's upstream production is supported by its refining operations, which have a capacity of 466,000 barrels a day. Production averaged 695 mb/d in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds approximately 7.4 billion barrels of proven and probable crude oil reserves.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7800.710 -0.0700
REV8.590B8.851B261.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Suncor Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Suncor Energy (SU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Suncor Energy's (SU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Suncor Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Suncor Energy (SU) stock?

A

The latest price target for Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SU to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Suncor Energy (SU)?

A

The stock price for Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) is $28.93 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Suncor Energy (SU) pay a dividend?

A

The next Suncor Energy (SU) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) reporting earnings?

A

Suncor Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Suncor Energy (SU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Suncor Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Suncor Energy (SU) operate in?

A

Suncor Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.