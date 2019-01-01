|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.610
|1.690
|0.0800
|REV
|2.260B
|2.326B
|66.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Hershey (NYSE: HSY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Hershey’s space includes: Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ:PPC), BRF (NYSE:BRFS), Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) and Post Holdings (NYSE:POST).
The latest price target for Hershey (NYSE: HSY) was reported by RBC Capital on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 214.00 expecting HSY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.63% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Hershey (NYSE: HSY) is $202.6 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.90 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.
Hershey’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Hershey.
Hershey is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.