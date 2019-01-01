QQQ
Range
201.02 - 203.29
Vol / Avg.
920.3K/973.9K
Div / Yield
3.6/1.78%
52 Wk
143.58 - 207.82
Mkt Cap
41.6B
Payout Ratio
47.96
Open
202.62
P/E
28.49
EPS
1.67
Shares
205.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Hershey is a leading confectionery manufacturer in the U.S. (nearly a $25 billion market), controlling around 46% of the domestic chocolate space (per IRI). Beyond its namesake label, the firm's mix has expanded over the last 85 years and now consists of 90 brands, including Reese's, Kit Kat, Kisses, and Ice Breakers. Hershey's products are sold in about 85 countries, with just 10% of total sales coming from markets outside the U.S., including Brazil, China, India, and Mexico. The firm has sought inorganic opportunities to extend its reach beyond its core confection business, adding Amplify Snack Brands and its Skinny Pop ready-to-eat popcorn to its mix and Pirate Brands (including the Pirate's Booty, Smart Puffs, and Original Tings brands) over the past few years.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.6101.690 0.0800
REV2.260B2.326B66.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hershey Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hershey (HSY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hershey (NYSE: HSY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hershey's (HSY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hershey (HSY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hershey (NYSE: HSY) was reported by RBC Capital on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 214.00 expecting HSY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.63% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hershey (HSY)?

A

The stock price for Hershey (NYSE: HSY) is $202.6 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hershey (HSY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.90 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Hershey (NYSE:HSY) reporting earnings?

A

Hershey’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Hershey (HSY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hershey.

Q

What sector and industry does Hershey (HSY) operate in?

A

Hershey is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.