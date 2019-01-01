QQQ
Range
8.26 - 8.45
Vol / Avg.
25.3K/47.5K
Div / Yield
0.76/9.06%
52 Wk
7.48 - 9.51
Mkt Cap
245.7M
Payout Ratio
17.84
Open
8.3
P/E
2.75
Shares
29.5M
Outstanding
Sprott Focus Trust Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. Its primary investment objective is long-term capital growth. To achieve its objective, The Fund may invest at least 65% of its assets in equity securities and 35% of its assets in direct obligations of the U.S. Government or its agencies and in the non-convertible preferred stocks & debt securities of domestic and foreign companies. It invests in various sectors, of which Materials, Financials, Energy, Information technology sector account for the majority weightage.

see more
see more
Sprott Focus Trust Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Sprott Focus Trust (FUND) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ: FUND) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sprott Focus Trust's (FUND) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sprott Focus Trust.

Q

What is the target price for Sprott Focus Trust (FUND) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sprott Focus Trust

Q

Current Stock Price for Sprott Focus Trust (FUND)?

A

The stock price for Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ: FUND) is $8.32 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sprott Focus Trust (FUND) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 23, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 10, 2021.

Q

When is Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) reporting earnings?

A

Sprott Focus Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Sprott Focus Trust (FUND) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sprott Focus Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Sprott Focus Trust (FUND) operate in?

A

Sprott Focus Trust is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.