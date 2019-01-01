Sprott Focus Trust Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. Its primary investment objective is long-term capital growth. To achieve its objective, The Fund may invest at least 65% of its assets in equity securities and 35% of its assets in direct obligations of the U.S. Government or its agencies and in the non-convertible preferred stocks & debt securities of domestic and foreign companies. It invests in various sectors, of which Materials, Financials, Energy, Information technology sector account for the majority weightage.