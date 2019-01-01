|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.050
|1.060
|0.0100
|REV
|708.480M
|685.400M
|-23.080M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ITT (NYSE: ITT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in ITT’s space includes: Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO), Snap-on (NYSE:SNA), Fortive (NYSE:FTV), Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) and Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW).
The latest price target for ITT (NYSE: ITT) was reported by B of A Securities on December 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 130.00 expecting ITT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.98% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for ITT (NYSE: ITT) is $84.98 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next ITT (ITT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-08.
ITT’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for ITT.
ITT is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.