ITT is a diversified industrial conglomerate with nearly $3 billion in sales. After the spin-offs of Xylem and Exelis in 2011, the company's products primarily include brake pads, shock absorbers, pumps, valves, connectors, and switches. Its customers include original-equipment and Tier 1 manufacturers as well as aftermarket customers. ITT uses a network of approximately 700 independent distributors, which accounts for about one third of overall revenue. Nearly three fourths of the company's sales are made in North America and Europe. ITT's primary end markets include automotive, rail, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, chemical, mining, and general industrial.