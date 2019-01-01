QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
ITT is a diversified industrial conglomerate with nearly $3 billion in sales. After the spin-offs of Xylem and Exelis in 2011, the company's products primarily include brake pads, shock absorbers, pumps, valves, connectors, and switches. Its customers include original-equipment and Tier 1 manufacturers as well as aftermarket customers. ITT uses a network of approximately 700 independent distributors, which accounts for about one third of overall revenue. Nearly three fourths of the company's sales are made in North America and Europe. ITT's primary end markets include automotive, rail, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, chemical, mining, and general industrial.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0501.060 0.0100
REV708.480M685.400M-23.080M

ITT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ITT (ITT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ITT (NYSE: ITT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ITT's (ITT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ITT (ITT) stock?

A

The latest price target for ITT (NYSE: ITT) was reported by B of A Securities on December 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 130.00 expecting ITT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.98% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ITT (ITT)?

A

The stock price for ITT (NYSE: ITT) is $84.98 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ITT (ITT) pay a dividend?

A

The next ITT (ITT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-08.

Q

When is ITT (NYSE:ITT) reporting earnings?

A

ITT’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is ITT (ITT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ITT.

Q

What sector and industry does ITT (ITT) operate in?

A

ITT is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.