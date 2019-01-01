QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
18.27 - 18.71
Vol / Avg.
83.5K/74.6K
Div / Yield
1.44/7.76%
52 Wk
13.94 - 18.87
Mkt Cap
449.2M
Payout Ratio
31.71
Open
18.55
P/E
4.74
EPS
1.16
Shares
24.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 4:51PM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 4:52AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 5:40PM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 5:28PM
Benzinga - Mar 1, 2021, 7:14AM
Benzinga - Feb 25, 2021, 4:50PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Fidus Investment Corp is a closed end non-diversified management investment company. It provides customised debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle market companies. The firm's strategy is based on the principle that lower middle market companies require financing solutions from value added partners. It always looks for the opportunities to invest in lower middle market companies with proven business models, leading market position, high free cash flow and strong management teams and also mezzanine debt, senior secured debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. Its portfolio constitutes a majority of the equities.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fidus Investment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fidus Investment (FDUS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ: FDUS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fidus Investment's (FDUS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Fidus Investment (FDUS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fidus Investment (NASDAQ: FDUS) was reported by Raymond James on August 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.50 expecting FDUS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.09% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fidus Investment (FDUS)?

A

The stock price for Fidus Investment (NASDAQ: FDUS) is $18.38 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Fidus Investment (FDUS) pay a dividend?

A

The next Fidus Investment (FDUS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) reporting earnings?

A

Fidus Investment’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Fidus Investment (FDUS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fidus Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does Fidus Investment (FDUS) operate in?

A

Fidus Investment is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.