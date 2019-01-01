Fidus Investment Corp is a closed end non-diversified management investment company. It provides customised debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle market companies. The firm's strategy is based on the principle that lower middle market companies require financing solutions from value added partners. It always looks for the opportunities to invest in lower middle market companies with proven business models, leading market position, high free cash flow and strong management teams and also mezzanine debt, senior secured debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. Its portfolio constitutes a majority of the equities.