QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/307.6K
Div / Yield
0.92/1.00%
52 Wk
75.92 - 118.14
Mkt Cap
4.4B
Payout Ratio
22.7
Open
-
P/E
24.93
EPS
1.07
Shares
47.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 21 hours ago
Benzinga - 21 hours ago
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 5:19AM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 4:25PM
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 4:12PM
Benzinga - Jul 27, 2021, 6:13AM
Benzinga - Jun 24, 2021, 8:53AM
Benzinga - Jun 14, 2021, 9:58AM
Benzinga - Apr 30, 2021, 8:10AM
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2021, 6:12AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
Armstrong World Industries manufactures and sells fiber and metal ceiling systems and complementary ceiling products to the residential, commercial, and institutional construction and remodeling industries. The company also operates a joint venture that manufactures ceiling grid suspension systems. Armstrong's reportable segments include mineral fiber and architectural specialties. It generates maximum revenue from the mineral fiber segment. The company has a presence in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0501.090 0.0400
REV276.080M282.500M6.420M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Armstrong World Indus Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Armstrong World Indus (AWI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Armstrong World Indus (NYSE: AWI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Armstrong World Indus's (AWI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Armstrong World Indus (AWI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Armstrong World Indus (NYSE: AWI) was reported by UBS on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 103.00 expecting AWI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.70% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Armstrong World Indus (AWI)?

A

The stock price for Armstrong World Indus (NYSE: AWI) is $92.21 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Armstrong World Indus (AWI) pay a dividend?

A

The next Armstrong World Indus (AWI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-02.

Q

When is Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) reporting earnings?

A

Armstrong World Indus’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Armstrong World Indus (AWI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Armstrong World Indus.

Q

What sector and industry does Armstrong World Indus (AWI) operate in?

A

Armstrong World Indus is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.