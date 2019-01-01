QQQ
Range
102.73 - 104.58
Vol / Avg.
32.6K/397.3K
Div / Yield
2.52/2.36%
52 Wk
88.92 - 125.07
Mkt Cap
5.6B
Payout Ratio
36.47
Open
104.05
P/E
15.48
EPS
2.05
Shares
53.6M
Outstanding
ManpowerGroup is one of the largest firms in the fragmented global staffing industry. It serves each main staffing category--temporary, permanent, and project-based--and also offers a suite of HR outsourcing and outplacement services. Manpower generates annual revenue and operating income of more than $20 billion and nearly $600 million, respectively. A vast majority of sales are generated outside the U.S. from operations in 80 countries. Its 30,000 employees serve an estimated 600,000 clients and place millions of job candidates.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.8002.200 0.4000
REV4.770B5.382B612.300M

ManpowerGroup Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ManpowerGroup (MAN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ManpowerGroup's (MAN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ManpowerGroup (MAN) stock?

A

The latest price target for ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) was reported by BMO Capital on October 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 129.00 expecting MAN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.14% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ManpowerGroup (MAN)?

A

The stock price for ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) is $103.915 last updated Today at 2:51:24 PM.

Q

Does ManpowerGroup (MAN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.26 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021.

Q

When is ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) reporting earnings?

A

ManpowerGroup’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is ManpowerGroup (MAN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ManpowerGroup.

Q

What sector and industry does ManpowerGroup (MAN) operate in?

A

ManpowerGroup is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.