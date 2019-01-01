ManpowerGroup is one of the largest firms in the fragmented global staffing industry. It serves each main staffing category--temporary, permanent, and project-based--and also offers a suite of HR outsourcing and outplacement services. Manpower generates annual revenue and operating income of more than $20 billion and nearly $600 million, respectively. A vast majority of sales are generated outside the U.S. from operations in 80 countries. Its 30,000 employees serve an estimated 600,000 clients and place millions of job candidates.