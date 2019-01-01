|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.800
|2.200
|0.4000
|REV
|4.770B
|5.382B
|612.300M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in ManpowerGroup’s space includes: ASGN (NYSE:ASGN), BGSF (NYSE:BGSF), Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK), Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) and Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII).
The latest price target for ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) was reported by BMO Capital on October 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 129.00 expecting MAN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.14% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) is $103.915 last updated Today at 2:51:24 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.26 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021.
ManpowerGroup’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for ManpowerGroup.
ManpowerGroup is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.