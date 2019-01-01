QQQ
Range
86.15 - 90.79
Vol / Avg.
4.3M/2.5M
Div / Yield
1.14/1.30%
52 Wk
86.53 - 134.22
Mkt Cap
32B
Payout Ratio
19.04
Open
86.72
P/E
19.6
EPS
1.1
Shares
353.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Ross Stores is a leading American off-price apparel and home fashion retailer, operating over 1,850 stores (at the end of fiscal 2020) across the Ross Dress for Less and dd's Discounts banners. Ross offers a variety of name-brand products and targets undercutting conventional retailers' regular prices by 20%-70%. The company uses an opportunistic, flexible merchandising approach; together with a relatively low-frills shopping environment centered on a treasure-hunt experience, Ross maximizes inventory turnover and traffic, enabling its low-price approach. In fiscal 2020, 28% of sales came from home accents (including bed and bath), 23% from the ladies' department, 14% from each of men's and accessories, 12% from shoes, and 9% from children's. All sales were made in the United States.

Ross Stores Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ross Stores (ROST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ross Stores's (ROST) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ross Stores (ROST) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) was reported by Cowen & Co. on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 103.00 expecting ROST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.64% upside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ross Stores (ROST)?

A

The stock price for Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) is $90.64 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ross Stores (ROST) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 6, 2021.

Q

When is Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) reporting earnings?

A

Ross Stores’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Ross Stores (ROST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ross Stores.

Q

What sector and industry does Ross Stores (ROST) operate in?

A

Ross Stores is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.