Ross Stores is a leading American off-price apparel and home fashion retailer, operating over 1,850 stores (at the end of fiscal 2020) across the Ross Dress for Less and dd's Discounts banners. Ross offers a variety of name-brand products and targets undercutting conventional retailers' regular prices by 20%-70%. The company uses an opportunistic, flexible merchandising approach; together with a relatively low-frills shopping environment centered on a treasure-hunt experience, Ross maximizes inventory turnover and traffic, enabling its low-price approach. In fiscal 2020, 28% of sales came from home accents (including bed and bath), 23% from the ladies' department, 14% from each of men's and accessories, 12% from shoes, and 9% from children's. All sales were made in the United States.