QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
4.94 - 5.25
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.12 - 8.5
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.99
P/E
-
EPS
0.04
Shares
215.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 8:47AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 12:43PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 3:49PM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 2:25PM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 5:17AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 5:50PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 5:00PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 5:00PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 8:49AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 5:49PM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 5:48PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 8:46AM
Benzinga - May 21, 2021, 10:36AM
Benzinga - May 19, 2021, 8:48AM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 4:26PM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 4:25PM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Conduent Inc acts as a provider of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. The company provides industry-focused service offerings in growth markets such as Healthcare and Transportation as well as provides multi-industry services such as transaction processing, customer care, and payment services. It operates through three segments namely Commercial Industries, Government Service, Transportation. The services provided by the company includes industry-centric business process services, government-centric business process services, business process services, and others. The company operates its business in the US, Europe, and other areas. Most of the company's revenue is generated in the US.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1300.130 0.0000
REV1.040B1.048B8.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Conduent Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Conduent (CNDT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Conduent (NASDAQ: CNDT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Conduent's (CNDT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Conduent (CNDT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Conduent (NASDAQ: CNDT) was reported by Needham on November 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CNDT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Conduent (CNDT)?

A

The stock price for Conduent (NASDAQ: CNDT) is $5.02 last updated Today at 3:20:29 PM.

Q

Does Conduent (CNDT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Conduent.

Q

When is Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) reporting earnings?

A

Conduent’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Conduent (CNDT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Conduent.

Q

What sector and industry does Conduent (CNDT) operate in?

A

Conduent is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.