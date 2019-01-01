Conduent Inc acts as a provider of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. The company provides industry-focused service offerings in growth markets such as Healthcare and Transportation as well as provides multi-industry services such as transaction processing, customer care, and payment services. It operates through three segments namely Commercial Industries, Government Service, Transportation. The services provided by the company includes industry-centric business process services, government-centric business process services, business process services, and others. The company operates its business in the US, Europe, and other areas. Most of the company's revenue is generated in the US.