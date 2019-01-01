QQQ
Range
176.28 - 179.97
Vol / Avg.
85.3K/822.4K
Div / Yield
1.6/0.90%
52 Wk
157.8 - 213.65
Mkt Cap
23.5B
Payout Ratio
29.31
Open
177.28
P/E
35.08
EPS
1.33
Shares
132.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Construction Materials
Vulcan Materials is the United States' largest producer of construction aggregates (crushed stone, sand, and gravel). Its largest markets include Texas, California, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Alabama. In 2020, Vulcan sold 208 million tons of aggregates, 12 million tons of asphalt mix, and 3 million cubic yards of ready-mix. As of Dec. 31, 2019, the company had more than 16 billion tons of aggregates reserves.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1601.250 0.0900
REV1.550B1.606B56.000M

Vulcan Materials Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vulcan Materials (VMC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vulcan Materials's (VMC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vulcan Materials (VMC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) was reported by Truist Securities on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 270.00 expecting VMC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.29% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vulcan Materials (VMC)?

A

The stock price for Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) is $177.29 last updated Today at 3:33:03 PM.

Q

Does Vulcan Materials (VMC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Vulcan Materials (VMC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) reporting earnings?

A

Vulcan Materials’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Vulcan Materials (VMC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vulcan Materials.

Q

What sector and industry does Vulcan Materials (VMC) operate in?

A

Vulcan Materials is in the Materials sector and Construction Materials industry. They are listed on the NYSE.