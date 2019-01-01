QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Aon is a leading global provider of insurance and reinsurance brokerage and human resource solutions. Its operations are tilted toward its brokerage operations. Headquartered in London, Aon has about 50,000 employees and operations in 120 countries around the world.

EPS3.3503.710 0.3600
REV3.150B3.080B-70.000M

Aon Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aon (AON) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aon (NYSE: AON) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aon's (AON) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Aon (AON) stock?

A

The latest price target for Aon (NYSE: AON) was reported by Piper Sandler on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 295.00 expecting AON to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.39% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Aon (AON)?

A

The stock price for Aon (NYSE: AON) is $285.33 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aon (AON) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 31, 2022.

Q

When is Aon (NYSE:AON) reporting earnings?

A

Aon’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Aon (AON) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aon.

Q

What sector and industry does Aon (AON) operate in?

A

Aon is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.