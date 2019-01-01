United Bankshares Inc is a financial holding company that provides banking services. The company operates in two segments: community banking, which accepts deposits, makes loans (for personal, credit card, commercial, and construction uses), provides brokerage services, safe deposit boxes, and related services; and mortgage banking, which offers and acquires home mortgages through an indirectly owned subsidiary. Nearly all revenue comes from the community banking segment. The bank offers services in West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and the District of Columbia.