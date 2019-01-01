QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/692.9K
Div / Yield
1.44/4.11%
52 Wk
31.74 - 42.5
Mkt Cap
4.8B
Payout Ratio
49.82
Open
-
P/E
12.37
EPS
0.56
Shares
136.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 19 hours ago
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 7:51AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 5:41AM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 2:01PM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 5:21AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 7:53AM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 12:24PM
Benzinga - Jun 3, 2021, 7:02AM
Benzinga - Apr 26, 2021, 8:00AM
Benzinga - Apr 23, 2021, 9:59AM
Benzinga - Apr 23, 2021, 7:52AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
United Bankshares Inc is a financial holding company that provides banking services. The company operates in two segments: community banking, which accepts deposits, makes loans (for personal, credit card, commercial, and construction uses), provides brokerage services, safe deposit boxes, and related services; and mortgage banking, which offers and acquires home mortgages through an indirectly owned subsidiary. Nearly all revenue comes from the community banking segment. The bank offers services in West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and the District of Columbia.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-22
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5600.560 0.0000
REV244.930M237.727M-7.203M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

United Bankshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United Bankshares (UBSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ: UBSI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are United Bankshares's (UBSI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for United Bankshares (UBSI) stock?

A

The latest price target for United Bankshares (NASDAQ: UBSI) was reported by DA Davidson on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 38.00 expecting UBSI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.57% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for United Bankshares (UBSI)?

A

The stock price for United Bankshares (NASDAQ: UBSI) is $35 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United Bankshares (UBSI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 1, 2021.

Q

When is United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) reporting earnings?

A

United Bankshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 22, 2022.

Q

Is United Bankshares (UBSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United Bankshares.

Q

What sector and industry does United Bankshares (UBSI) operate in?

A

United Bankshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.