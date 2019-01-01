|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.630
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24
|REV
|1.910B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Cushman & Wakefield’s space includes: Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD), KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE), Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI), Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) and Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL).
The latest price target for Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) was reported by Raymond James on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting CWK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.78% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is $22.76 last updated Today at 5:24:48 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Cushman & Wakefield.
Cushman & Wakefield’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Cushman & Wakefield.
Cushman & Wakefield is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NYSE.