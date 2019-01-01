QQQ
Range
22.61 - 23.15
Vol / Avg.
366.8K/1.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.23 - 23.25
Mkt Cap
5.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
22.76
P/E
66.71
EPS
0.31
Shares
223.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate. Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Cushman & Wakefield is the third largest commercial real estate services firm in the world with a global headquarters in Chicago. The firm provides various real estate-related services to owners, occupiers and investors. These include brokerage services for leasing and capital markets sales, as well as advisory services such valuation, project management, and facilities management.

Earnings

Q1 2022 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS
(EXPECTED) 2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS 0.630

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV 1.910B

Analyst Ratings

Date Analyst Firm Analyst Name Action Rating Action Price Prior Price Target

Cushman & Wakefield Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cushman & Wakefield's (CWK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) was reported by Raymond James on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting CWK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.78% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)?

A

The stock price for Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is $22.76 last updated Today at 5:24:48 PM.

Q

Does Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cushman & Wakefield.

Q

When is Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) reporting earnings?

A

Cushman & Wakefield’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cushman & Wakefield.

Q

What sector and industry does Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) operate in?

A

Cushman & Wakefield is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NYSE.