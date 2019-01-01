QQQ
Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating more than 2,300 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer numerous building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of distributor Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the maintenance, repair, and operations business, which has been expanded through the tie-up with HD Supply (2020). The addition of the Company Store brought textile exposure to Home Depot's lineup.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-17
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.1703.210 0.0400
REV34.870B35.719B849.000M

Home Depot Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Home Depot (HD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Home Depot (NYSE: HD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Home Depot's (HD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Home Depot (HD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Home Depot (NYSE: HD) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 380.00 expecting HD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.18% upside). 35 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Home Depot (HD)?

A

The stock price for Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is $308.5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Home Depot (HD) pay a dividend?

A

The next Home Depot (HD) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-09.

Q

When is Home Depot (NYSE:HD) reporting earnings?

A

Home Depot’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is Home Depot (HD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Home Depot.

Q

What sector and industry does Home Depot (HD) operate in?

A

Home Depot is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.