Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
6.9K/1.2M
Div / Yield
0.74/1.18%
52 Wk
44.83 - 79.77
Mkt Cap
5.4B
Payout Ratio
4.83
Open
-
P/E
4.46
EPS
3.9
Shares
85.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Paper & Forest Products
Louisiana-Pacific is primarily an oriented strand board producer, while offering engineered wood siding and engineered wood products used in home construction. The company is largely exposed to the North American housing market but has also established capacity in Brazil and Chile.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.0202.240 0.2200
REV912.740M992.000M79.260M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Louisiana-Pacific Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Louisiana-Pacific's (LPX) competitors?

A

Other companies in Louisiana-Pacific’s space includes: Neenah (NYSE:NP), Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM), Verso (NYSE:VRS), Schweitzer-Mauduit (NYSE:SWM) and Suzano (NYSE:SUZ).

Q

What is the target price for Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 84.00 expecting LPX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.57% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)?

A

The stock price for Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) is $62.89 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) reporting earnings?

A

Louisiana-Pacific’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Louisiana-Pacific.

Q

What sector and industry does Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) operate in?

A

Louisiana-Pacific is in the Materials sector and Paper & Forest Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.