Range
339.82 - 349.26
Vol / Avg.
2.2M/3.2M
Div / Yield
8/2.32%
52 Wk
310.58 - 426.16
Mkt Cap
113.9B
Payout Ratio
10.93
Open
347.57
P/E
5.79
EPS
10.96
Shares
333.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking firm whose activities are organized into investment banking (20% of net revenue), global markets (40%), asset management (25%), and consumer and wealth management (15%) segments. Approximately 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2008, Goldman reorganized itself as a financial holding company regulated by the Federal Reserve System.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-13
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS11.73010.810 -0.9200
REV12.010B12.639B629.000M

Goldman Sachs Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Goldman Sachs Group (GS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Goldman Sachs Group's (GS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Goldman Sachs Group (GS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 445.00 expecting GS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.36% upside). 36 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Goldman Sachs Group (GS)?

A

The stock price for Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) is $341.35 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Goldman Sachs Group (GS) pay a dividend?

A

The next Goldman Sachs Group (GS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-01.

Q

When is Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) reporting earnings?

A

Goldman Sachs Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 13, 2022.

Q

Is Goldman Sachs Group (GS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Goldman Sachs Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Goldman Sachs Group (GS) operate in?

A

Goldman Sachs Group is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.