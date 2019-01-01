Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking firm whose activities are organized into investment banking (20% of net revenue), global markets (40%), asset management (25%), and consumer and wealth management (15%) segments. Approximately 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2008, Goldman reorganized itself as a financial holding company regulated by the Federal Reserve System.