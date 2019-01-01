|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-13
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|11.730
|10.810
|-0.9200
|REV
|12.010B
|12.639B
|629.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Goldman Sachs Group’s space includes: Evercore (NYSE:EVR), AMTD International (NYSE:AMTD), Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) and UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR).
The latest price target for Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 445.00 expecting GS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.36% upside). 36 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) is $341.35 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Goldman Sachs Group (GS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-01.
Goldman Sachs Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 13, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Goldman Sachs Group.
Goldman Sachs Group is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.