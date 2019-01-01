QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Paychex is a leading provider of payroll, human capital management, and insurance solutions servicing small and midsize clients primarily in the United States. The company, established in 1979, services over 710,000 clients and pays over 1 in 12 U.S. private-sector workers. Alongside its traditional payroll services, Paychex offers HCM solutions such as benefits administration and time and attendance software, as well as human resources outsourcing and insurance brokering.

Q3 2022 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-05
REV
Q2 2022 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS 0.800 0.910 0.1100
REV 1.060B 1.109B 48.500M

Paychex Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Paychex (PAYX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Paychex's (PAYX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Paychex (PAYX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) was reported by Cowen & Co. on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 145.00 expecting PAYX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.23% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Paychex (PAYX)?

A

The stock price for Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) is $115.79 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Paychex (PAYX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.66 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) reporting earnings?

A

Paychex’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 5, 2022.

Q

Is Paychex (PAYX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Paychex.

Q

What sector and industry does Paychex (PAYX) operate in?

A

Paychex is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.