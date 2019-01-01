QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/755.8K
Div / Yield
0.25/0.42%
52 Wk
47.61 - 63.19
Mkt Cap
14.9B
Payout Ratio
4.12
Open
-
P/E
9.91
EPS
1.37
Shares
248.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 8:00AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 6:02AM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 6:01AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 7:23AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 6:04AM
Benzinga - May 3, 2021, 6:01AM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Loews Corp is a holding company that is supported by a variety of businesses. Its largest subsidiary is CNA Financial Corporation, a property and casualty insurance company. CNA's services include risk management, information services, and warranty and claims administration. Loews also maintains an operation of offshore oil and gas drilling rigs through Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids and gathering and processing of natural gas through Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP. Loews also operates a chain of hotels.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.370
REV3.661B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Loews Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Loews (L) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Loews (NYSE: L) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Loews's (L) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Loews (L) stock?

A

The latest price target for Loews (NYSE: L) was reported by Deutsche Bank on August 1, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 54.00 expecting L to fall to within 12 months (a possible -10.13% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Loews (L)?

A

The stock price for Loews (NYSE: L) is $60.09 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Loews (L) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 8, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 22, 2022.

Q

When is Loews (NYSE:L) reporting earnings?

A

Loews’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Loews (L) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Loews.

Q

What sector and industry does Loews (L) operate in?

A

Loews is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.