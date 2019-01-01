QQQ
Range
14.78 - 15.23
Vol / Avg.
318.3K/146.3K
Div / Yield
2.04/13.30%
52 Wk
14.86 - 18.75
Mkt Cap
268.4M
Payout Ratio
47.91
Open
15.06
P/E
3.53
Shares
17.7M
Outstanding
Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The fund's investment objective is total return consisting of capital appreciation and current income.

Rivernorth Opps Fund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rivernorth Opps Fund (NYSE: RIV) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Rivernorth Opps Fund's (RIV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rivernorth Opps Fund.

Q

What is the target price for Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rivernorth Opps Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)?

A

The stock price for Rivernorth Opps Fund (NYSE: RIV) is $15.1902 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV) pay a dividend?

A

The next Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.

Q

When is Rivernorth Opps Fund (NYSE:RIV) reporting earnings?

A

Rivernorth Opps Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rivernorth Opps Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV) operate in?

A

Rivernorth Opps Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.