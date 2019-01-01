QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/494.5K
Div / Yield
2.72/1.52%
52 Wk
168.47 - 229.24
Mkt Cap
14.8B
Payout Ratio
30.12
Open
-
P/E
20.21
EPS
2.21
Shares
82.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 7:45AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 11:07AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 6:46AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 6:46AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 9:50AM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 4:40AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 6:55AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 6:53AM
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 3:24PM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 11:34AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 8:46AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 3:21PM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 3:15PM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 6:49AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 6:48AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 6:45AM
Benzinga - Jun 7, 2021, 10:31AM
Benzinga - May 18, 2021, 6:14AM
Benzinga - May 3, 2021, 7:58AM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 10:03AM
load more
Sector: Materials.Industry: Containers & Packaging
Avery Dennison manufactures pressure-sensitive materials, merchandise tags, and labels. The company also runs a specialty converting business that produces radio-frequency identification inlays and labels. Avery Dennison draws a significant amount of revenue from outside the United States, with international operations accounting for the majority of total sales.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.1202.130 0.0100
REV2.120B2.183B63.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Avery Dennison Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Avery Dennison (AVY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Avery Dennison's (AVY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Avery Dennison (AVY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) was reported by Raymond James on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 215.00 expecting AVY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.45% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Avery Dennison (AVY)?

A

The stock price for Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) is $178.5 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Avery Dennison (AVY) pay a dividend?

A

The next Avery Dennison (AVY) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-01.

Q

When is Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) reporting earnings?

A

Avery Dennison’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Avery Dennison (AVY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avery Dennison.

Q

What sector and industry does Avery Dennison (AVY) operate in?

A

Avery Dennison is in the Materials sector and Containers & Packaging industry. They are listed on the NYSE.