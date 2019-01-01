|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.120
|2.130
|0.0100
|REV
|2.120B
|2.183B
|63.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Avery Dennison’s space includes: WestRock (NYSE:WRK), Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE), UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT), Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) and Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).
The latest price target for Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) was reported by Raymond James on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 215.00 expecting AVY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.45% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) is $178.5 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Avery Dennison (AVY) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-01.
Avery Dennison’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Avery Dennison.
Avery Dennison is in the Materials sector and Containers & Packaging industry. They are listed on the NYSE.