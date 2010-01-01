-
Why KLX Energy Services Stock Is Trading Higher Today2022 Apr 12, 1:21pm | 263
KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KLXE) shares are trading higher Tuesday alongside several other companies in the oil and energy sector amid an increase in the price of oil. Oil prices fell to the lowest levels since February on Monday as lockdowns in China in...
Psilocybin More Effective Than Antidepressants In Treating Depression, New Study Shows2022 Apr 12, 1:19pm | 551
A recent study led by Imperial College London’s Centre for Psychedelic Research found that psilocybin could increase neuroplasticity in cases of treatment-resistant depression (TRD), even more than traditional antidepressants, such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). The...
Who Is Standing In The Way Of Marijuana Legalization? GOP Support For Cannabis Growing Though Slowly2022 Apr 12, 1:13pm | 1535
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) recently revealed that in a joint effort with his colleagues, he plans to reach out to Republican senators to find out what "they want" to see included in a bill to legalize cannabis federally. The Cannabis Administration & Opportunity Act (...
NIO Whale Trades For April 122022 Apr 12, 12:35pm | 593
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on NIO. Looking at options history for NIO (NYSE:NIO) we detected 28 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and...
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Tesla2022 Apr 12, 12:34pm | 678
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy...
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With KMX2022 Apr 12, 12:34pm | 662
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CarMax (NYSE:KMX). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy...
Crypto Wealth And NFTs Are Further Boosting The Growing Art Market2022 Apr 12, 12:22pm | 714
It’s no secret that cryptocurrency, especially Bitcoin, is changing how society pays for things. More mainstream U.S. businesses are beginning to accept Bitcoin payments. Internationally, Australia-based energy firm On The Run has started letting customers pay for gas with Bitcoin, and Russia...
The Economics Of The FIFA World Cup2022 Apr 12, 12:09pm | 1030
In a few months from now, billions of people will be glued to their TVs for the 2022 FIFA World Cup that is set to take place in Qatar. Every four years, soccer’s global governing body gathers teams from over 30 countries for the world’s biggest sporting event that brings in billions of...
RH Whale Trades For April 122022 Apr 12, 12:06pm | 663
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on RH. Looking at options history for RH (NYSE:RH) we detected 22 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 59%...
Looking At NextEra Energy's Recent Whale Trades2022 Apr 12, 12:06pm | 587
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on NextEra Energy. Looking at options history for NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with...
Netflix Whale Trades Spotted2022 Apr 12, 12:06pm | 645
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy...
Ethereum Whale Moves 60,000 ETH Off Gemini2022 Apr 12, 12:04pm | 281
What happened: An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale sent $180,350,100 worth of Ethereum off Gemini. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 0x530e0a6993ea99ffc96615af43f327225a5fe536 Why it matters: Whales typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to...
$20M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Gemini2022 Apr 12, 12:03pm | 299
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $20,299,349 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Gemini. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: 3Kzh9qAqVWQhEsfQz7zEQL1EuSx5tyNLNS You can view more details about the transaction here....
Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $21M BTC From Gemini To Binance2022 Apr 12, 12:02pm | 324
What happened: An anonymous Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just transferred $21,089,319 worth of Bitcoin off Gemini, and the investor then sent these funds to Binance. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC...
Crypto Whale Just Moved $31M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Bitfinex2022 Apr 12, 12:02pm | 282
What happened: An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale sent $31,381,421 worth of Ethereum off Bitfinex. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 0x52d2083771c8a53b2315b136681bc8ec22e1176d Why it matters: Whales typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to...
