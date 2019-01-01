|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.320
|-0.270
|-0.5900
|REV
|1.700B
|1.347B
|-353.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ: TIGO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Millicom Intl Cellular’s space includes: Telephone and Data (NYSE:TDS), VEON (NASDAQ:VEON), Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD), America Movil (NYSE:AMX) and America Movil (NYSE:AMOV).
The latest price target for Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ: TIGO) was reported by New Street Research on November 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 48.00 expecting TIGO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 106.54% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ: TIGO) is $23.24 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.32 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 12, 2019 to stockholders of record on November 5, 2019.
Millicom Intl Cellular’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Millicom Intl Cellular.
Millicom Intl Cellular is in the Communication Services sector and Wireless Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.