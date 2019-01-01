QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Wireless Telecommunication Services
Millicom offers wireless and fixed-line telecom services primarily in smaller, less congested markets or in less developed countries in Latin America. Countries served include Bolivia (100% owned), Honduras (67%), Nicaragua (100%), Panama (80%), El Salvador (100%), Guatemala (100% following the buyout of minority partners in 2021), Paraguay (100%), Colombia (50%), and Costa Rica (100%). The firm's fixed-line networks reach nearly 13 million homes and businesses while its wireless networks cover about 120 million people. Increasingly, Millicom offers a converged package that may include fixed-line phone, broadband, and pay television in conjunction with wireless services. The firm hopes to spin off portions of its tower business and mobile payments operation over the next couple years.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.320-0.270 -0.5900
REV1.700B1.347B-353.000M

Millicom Intl Cellular Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Millicom Intl Cellular (TIGO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ: TIGO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Millicom Intl Cellular's (TIGO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Millicom Intl Cellular (TIGO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ: TIGO) was reported by New Street Research on November 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 48.00 expecting TIGO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 106.54% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Millicom Intl Cellular (TIGO)?

A

The stock price for Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ: TIGO) is $23.24 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Millicom Intl Cellular (TIGO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.32 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 12, 2019 to stockholders of record on November 5, 2019.

Q

When is Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) reporting earnings?

A

Millicom Intl Cellular’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Millicom Intl Cellular (TIGO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Millicom Intl Cellular.

Q

What sector and industry does Millicom Intl Cellular (TIGO) operate in?

A

Millicom Intl Cellular is in the Communication Services sector and Wireless Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.