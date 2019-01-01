Millicom offers wireless and fixed-line telecom services primarily in smaller, less congested markets or in less developed countries in Latin America. Countries served include Bolivia (100% owned), Honduras (67%), Nicaragua (100%), Panama (80%), El Salvador (100%), Guatemala (100% following the buyout of minority partners in 2021), Paraguay (100%), Colombia (50%), and Costa Rica (100%). The firm's fixed-line networks reach nearly 13 million homes and businesses while its wireless networks cover about 120 million people. Increasingly, Millicom offers a converged package that may include fixed-line phone, broadband, and pay television in conjunction with wireless services. The firm hopes to spin off portions of its tower business and mobile payments operation over the next couple years.