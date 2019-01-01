|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.340
|1.360
|0.0200
|REV
|4.960B
|5.137B
|177.000M
You can purchase shares of Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Marsh & McLennan’s space includes: Aon (NYSE:AON), BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP), Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO), Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) and Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD).
The latest price target for Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 167.00 expecting MMC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.95% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is $149.18 last updated Today at 4:33:11 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 26, 2022.
Marsh & McLennan’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Marsh & McLennan.
Marsh & McLennan is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.