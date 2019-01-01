QQQ
Range
145.54 - 150
Vol / Avg.
773.1K/2.1M
Div / Yield
2.07/1.39%
52 Wk
112.98 - 175.12
Mkt Cap
75B
Payout Ratio
32.63
Open
145.93
P/E
24.26
EPS
1.59
Shares
502.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Marsh McLennan is a professional-services firm that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and human capital. The company operates through two main segments: risk and insurance services and consulting. In risk and insurance services, the firm offers services via Marsh (an insurance broker) and Guy Carpenter (a risk and reinsurance specialist). The consulting division comprises Mercer (a provider of human resource services) and Oliver Wyman (a management and economic consultancy).

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.3401.360 0.0200
REV4.960B5.137B177.000M

Marsh & McLennan Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Marsh & McLennan (MMC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Marsh & McLennan's (MMC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Marsh & McLennan (MMC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 167.00 expecting MMC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.95% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Marsh & McLennan (MMC)?

A

The stock price for Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is $149.18 last updated Today at 4:33:11 PM.

Q

Does Marsh & McLennan (MMC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 26, 2022.

Q

When is Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) reporting earnings?

A

Marsh & McLennan’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Marsh & McLennan (MMC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Marsh & McLennan.

Q

What sector and industry does Marsh & McLennan (MMC) operate in?

A

Marsh & McLennan is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.