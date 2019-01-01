|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.980
|4.120
|1.1400
|REV
|1.410B
|1.452B
|42.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of American Financial Group (NYSE: AFG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in American Financial Group’s space includes: Allstate (NYSE:ALL), Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), Mercury General (NYSE:MCY), Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) and WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB).
The latest price target for American Financial Group (NYSE: AFG) was reported by Wolfe Research on August 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 145.00 expecting AFG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.36% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for American Financial Group (NYSE: AFG) is $133.81 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.
American Financial Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for American Financial Group.
American Financial Group is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.