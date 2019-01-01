QQQ
Range
132.76 - 135.12
Vol / Avg.
255.9K/287.1K
Div / Yield
2.24/1.66%
52 Wk
105.81 - 146.63
Mkt Cap
11.4B
Payout Ratio
16.32
Open
134.23
P/E
10.67
EPS
4.18
Shares
84.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
American Financial Group Inc is a holding company that is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance services. The company has a focus on specialized commercial products for businesses. American also has annuity operations that are focused on sales of traditional fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the education, bank, and individual markets. American's insurance operations are conducted through the Great American Insurance Group. The group writes business in all 50 of the United States, primarily through independent agents and brokers.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.9804.120 1.1400
REV1.410B1.452B42.000M

American Financial Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Financial Group (AFG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Financial Group (NYSE: AFG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Financial Group's (AFG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for American Financial Group (AFG) stock?

A

The latest price target for American Financial Group (NYSE: AFG) was reported by Wolfe Research on August 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 145.00 expecting AFG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.36% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for American Financial Group (AFG)?

A

The stock price for American Financial Group (NYSE: AFG) is $133.81 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Financial Group (AFG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.

Q

When is American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) reporting earnings?

A

American Financial Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is American Financial Group (AFG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Financial Group.

Q

What sector and industry does American Financial Group (AFG) operate in?

A

American Financial Group is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.