Devon Energy, based in Oklahoma City, is one of the largest independent exploration and production companies in North America. The firm's asset base is spread throughout onshore North America and includes exposure to the Delaware, STACK, Eagle Ford, Powder River Basin, and Bakken plays. At year-end 2020, Devon's proved reserves totaled 757 million barrels of oil equivalent, and net production that year was 333 mboe/d (of which, oil and natural gas liquids made up 70% of production, with natural gas accounting for the remainder).