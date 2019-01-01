|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.240
|1.390
|0.1500
|REV
|3.760B
|4.273B
|513.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Devon Energy’s space includes: Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO).
The latest price target for Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) was reported by Piper Sandler on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 67.00 expecting DVN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.66% upside). 28 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is $53.32 last updated Today at 7:59:06 PM.
The next Devon Energy (DVN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-11.
Devon Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Devon Energy.
Devon Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.