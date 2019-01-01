QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
52.89 - 54.78
Vol / Avg.
9.3M/12.4M
Div / Yield
2.67/5.07%
52 Wk
19.61 - 58.03
Mkt Cap
35.4B
Payout Ratio
47.02
Open
53.34
P/E
12.57
EPS
1.24
Shares
664.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 2 hours ago
Benzinga - 8 hours ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 12:41PM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 12:41PM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 9:43AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 8:22AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 4:13PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 4:12PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 10:21AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 10:29AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 12:48PM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 4:47AM
load more
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Devon Energy, based in Oklahoma City, is one of the largest independent exploration and production companies in North America. The firm's asset base is spread throughout onshore North America and includes exposure to the Delaware, STACK, Eagle Ford, Powder River Basin, and Bakken plays. At year-end 2020, Devon's proved reserves totaled 757 million barrels of oil equivalent, and net production that year was 333 mboe/d (of which, oil and natural gas liquids made up 70% of production, with natural gas accounting for the remainder).

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2401.390 0.1500
REV3.760B4.273B513.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Devon Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Devon Energy (DVN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Devon Energy's (DVN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Devon Energy (DVN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) was reported by Piper Sandler on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 67.00 expecting DVN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.66% upside). 28 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Devon Energy (DVN)?

A

The stock price for Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is $53.32 last updated Today at 7:59:06 PM.

Q

Does Devon Energy (DVN) pay a dividend?

A

The next Devon Energy (DVN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-11.

Q

When is Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) reporting earnings?

A

Devon Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Devon Energy (DVN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Devon Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Devon Energy (DVN) operate in?

A

Devon Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.