|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.620
|2.160
|0.5400
|REV
|3.110B
|4.797B
|1.687B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Fidelity National Finl (NYSE: FNF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Fidelity National Finl’s space includes: Allstate (NYSE:ALL), Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG), Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) and Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC).
The latest price target for Fidelity National Finl (NYSE: FNF) was reported by BTIG on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FNF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Fidelity National Finl (NYSE: FNF) is $45.43 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Fidelity National Finl (FNF) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.
Fidelity National Finl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Fidelity National Finl.
Fidelity National Finl is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.