Range
45.42 - 47.21
Vol / Avg.
2.5M/2.1M
Div / Yield
1.76/3.77%
52 Wk
35.72 - 56.44
Mkt Cap
12.9B
Payout Ratio
15.88
Open
46.82
P/E
5.01
EPS
2.59
Shares
284.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Fidelity National Financial Inc has two business groups: FNF Core Operations and FNF Ventures. Core Operations provides title insurance, escrow, and other title-related services. It also provides technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF Ventures invests in other companies. It has a majority interest in ABRH, a restaurant company that operates restaurants such as Bakers Square and Village Inn. Title insurance premiums comprise close to half of Fidelity's total revenue, and the remaining Core Operations business comprises more than one-third of total company revenue. Almost all remaining revenue is from restaurant sales via FNF Ventures' investments. Substantially all of the company's revenue is generated in the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.6202.160 0.5400
REV3.110B4.797B1.687B

Analyst Ratings

see more
Fidelity National Finl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fidelity National Finl (FNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fidelity National Finl (NYSE: FNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fidelity National Finl's (FNF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Fidelity National Finl (FNF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fidelity National Finl (NYSE: FNF) was reported by BTIG on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FNF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fidelity National Finl (FNF)?

A

The stock price for Fidelity National Finl (NYSE: FNF) is $45.43 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fidelity National Finl (FNF) pay a dividend?

A

The next Fidelity National Finl (FNF) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.

Q

When is Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) reporting earnings?

A

Fidelity National Finl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Fidelity National Finl (FNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fidelity National Finl.

Q

What sector and industry does Fidelity National Finl (FNF) operate in?

A

Fidelity National Finl is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.