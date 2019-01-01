QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Axis Capital Holdings Ltd is a property and casualty insurance company that provides various products and services to clients and distribution partners. The company has operating subsidiaries and branch networks based in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe, and Singapore. Its business consists of two distinct global underwriting platforms, AXIS Insurance, and AXIS Reinsurance. The company manages its portfolio holistically, aiming to construct an optimum consolidated portfolio of funded and unfunded risks.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.3802.130 0.7500
REV816.760M1.393B576.240M

Axis Capital Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Axis Capital Holdings (AXS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE: AXS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Axis Capital Holdings's (AXS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Axis Capital Holdings (AXS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE: AXS) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting AXS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.19% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Axis Capital Holdings (AXS)?

A

The stock price for Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE: AXS) is $56.5 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Axis Capital Holdings (AXS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 29, 2021.

Q

When is Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) reporting earnings?

A

Axis Capital Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Axis Capital Holdings (AXS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Axis Capital Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Axis Capital Holdings (AXS) operate in?

A

Axis Capital Holdings is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.