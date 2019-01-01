QQQ
Range
9.54 - 9.81
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/2.1M
Div / Yield
0.04/0.41%
52 Wk
9.35 - 14.17
Mkt Cap
2.5B
Payout Ratio
2.74
Open
9.74
P/E
6.62
EPS
0.54
Shares
263.3M
Outstanding
GrafTech International Ltd is a producer of specialized graphite electrodes. The electrode is an essential part of the electric arc furnace process used in aluminum smelters and steel minimills. The company operates into one reporting segment namely Industrial Materials. Industrial Materials segment manufactures high-quality graphite electrodes essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. It offers graphite electrodes and needle coke products.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4200.500 0.0800
REV356.000M363.293M7.293M

Analyst Ratings

GrafTech International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GrafTech International (EAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GrafTech International (NYSE: EAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GrafTech International's (EAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GrafTech International.

Q

What is the target price for GrafTech International (EAF) stock?

A

The latest price target for GrafTech International (NYSE: EAF) was reported by JP Morgan on June 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting EAF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 87.11% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for GrafTech International (EAF)?

A

The stock price for GrafTech International (NYSE: EAF) is $9.62 last updated Today at 8:18:40 PM.

Q

Does GrafTech International (EAF) pay a dividend?

A

The next GrafTech International (EAF) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) reporting earnings?

A

GrafTech International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is GrafTech International (EAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GrafTech International.

Q

What sector and industry does GrafTech International (EAF) operate in?

A

GrafTech International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.