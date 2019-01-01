QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Cincinnati Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that generates income through written premiums. A select group of independent agencies actively markets the company's business, home, and automotive insurance within their communities. These agents offer the company's personal lines as well as its standard market, excess, and surplus commercial line policies in many regions in the United States. Cincinnati Financial also offers leasing and financing services. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated through commercial lines, followed by personal lines.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.3501.970 0.6200
REV1.800B1.868B68.000M

Analyst Ratings

Cincinnati Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cincinnati Financial (CINF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ: CINF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cincinnati Financial's (CINF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cincinnati Financial (CINF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ: CINF) was reported by RBC Capital on December 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 130.00 expecting CINF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.89% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cincinnati Financial (CINF)?

A

The stock price for Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ: CINF) is $123.94 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cincinnati Financial (CINF) pay a dividend?

A

The next Cincinnati Financial (CINF) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-17.

Q

When is Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) reporting earnings?

A

Cincinnati Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Cincinnati Financial (CINF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cincinnati Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Cincinnati Financial (CINF) operate in?

A

Cincinnati Financial is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.