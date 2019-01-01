|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.350
|1.970
|0.6200
|REV
|1.800B
|1.868B
|68.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ: CINF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Cincinnati Financial’s space includes: Allstate (NYSE:ALL), American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG), Mercury General (NYSE:MCY), Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) and WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB).
The latest price target for Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ: CINF) was reported by RBC Capital on December 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 130.00 expecting CINF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.89% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ: CINF) is $123.94 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Cincinnati Financial (CINF) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-17.
Cincinnati Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Cincinnati Financial.
Cincinnati Financial is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.