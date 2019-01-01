|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.080
|REV
|370.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of IDT (NYSE: IDT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in IDT’s space includes: Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN), KT (NYSE:KT) and Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT).
The latest price target for IDT (NYSE: IDT) was reported by Chardan Capital on June 7, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting IDT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for IDT (NYSE: IDT) is $33.86 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 29, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 18, 2018.
IDT’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 7, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for IDT.
IDT is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.