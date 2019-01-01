QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
33.68 - 35.98
Vol / Avg.
-/186.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.45 - 67.3
Mkt Cap
872.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
35.16
P/E
10.31
EPS
-0.1
Shares
25.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 4:30PM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 5:10PM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 5:10PM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 2:39PM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 4:36PM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 4:31PM
Benzinga - Sep 29, 2021, 5:04PM
Benzinga - Jul 2, 2021, 12:14PM
Benzinga - Jun 4, 2021, 1:38PM
Benzinga - Jun 3, 2021, 4:47PM
load more
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
IDT Corp is a multinational holding company. It primarily operates in the telecommunications and payment industries. It has two reportable business segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services segment that derives majority revenue provides retail telecommunications and payment offerings as well as wholesale international long-distance traffic termination. The net2phone segment provides unified cloud communications and telephony services to business customers.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.080
REV370.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

IDT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IDT (IDT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IDT (NYSE: IDT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IDT's (IDT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for IDT (IDT) stock?

A

The latest price target for IDT (NYSE: IDT) was reported by Chardan Capital on June 7, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting IDT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for IDT (IDT)?

A

The stock price for IDT (NYSE: IDT) is $33.86 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IDT (IDT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 29, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 18, 2018.

Q

When is IDT (NYSE:IDT) reporting earnings?

A

IDT’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 7, 2022.

Q

Is IDT (IDT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IDT.

Q

What sector and industry does IDT (IDT) operate in?

A

IDT is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.