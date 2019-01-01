QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
KB Home is an American construction company that focuses on residential construction. The company builds single-family homes and communities across Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, Texas, North Carolina, and the Washington, D.C., area. KB Home operates in several markets and focuses on first-time and move-up homebuyers. The company follows a built-to-order model that offers personalized homes at attainable prices based on the market location. The company also invests in land acquisition and development to support future building activities.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-23
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.7601.910 0.1500
REV1.710B1.675B-35.000M

KB Home Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KB Home (KBH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KB Home (NYSE: KBH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KB Home's (KBH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for KB Home (KBH) stock?

A

The latest price target for KB Home (NYSE: KBH) was reported by B of A Securities on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 53.00 expecting KBH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.14% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for KB Home (KBH)?

A

The stock price for KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is $35.3 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KB Home (KBH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 2, 2022.

Q

When is KB Home (NYSE:KBH) reporting earnings?

A

KB Home’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 23, 2022.

Q

Is KB Home (KBH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KB Home.

Q

What sector and industry does KB Home (KBH) operate in?

A

KB Home is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.