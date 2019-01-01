|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of KB Home (NYSE: KBH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in KB Home’s space includes: Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY), Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO), Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) and D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI).
The latest price target for KB Home (NYSE: KBH) was reported by B of A Securities on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 53.00 expecting KBH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.14% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is $35.3 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 2, 2022.
KB Home’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 23, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for KB Home.
KB Home is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.