Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
With assets over $150 billion, Ohio-based KeyCorp's bank footprint spans 16 states, but it is predominantly concentrated in its two largest markets: Ohio and New York. KeyCorp is primarily focused on serving middle-market commercial clients through a hybrid community/corporate bank model.

KeyCorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KeyCorp (KEY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KeyCorp's (KEY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for KeyCorp (KEY) stock?

A

The latest price target for KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting KEY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for KeyCorp (KEY)?

A

The stock price for KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) is $24.66 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KeyCorp (KEY) pay a dividend?

A

The next KeyCorp (KEY) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) reporting earnings?

A

KeyCorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is KeyCorp (KEY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KeyCorp.

Q

What sector and industry does KeyCorp (KEY) operate in?

A

KeyCorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.