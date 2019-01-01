|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.450
|REV
|16.236M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Amrep (NYSE: AXR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Amrep’s space includes: Maui Land & Pineapple Co (NYSE:MLP), Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC), China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH), Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) and Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI).
There is no analysis for Amrep
The stock price for Amrep (NYSE: AXR) is $11.86 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:28:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 24, 2007 to stockholders of record on August 8, 2007.
Amrep’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Amrep.
Amrep is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NYSE.