Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/21.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7 - 18.8
Mkt Cap
87M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
8.16
EPS
0.45
Shares
7.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Amrep Corp through its subsidiaries is engaged in the Real estate business. Its activities include land sales and lease activities, which involve the obtaining of approvals and the sale of both developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial users, and others, as well as investments in commercial and investment properties. Its operating segments include Land development and Homebuilding. The firm generates a majority of revenue from the Land development segment. Geographically, all the activities are carried out throughout the United States.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.450
REV16.236M

Amrep Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Amrep (AXR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amrep (NYSE: AXR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Amrep's (AXR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Amrep (AXR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Amrep

Q

Current Stock Price for Amrep (AXR)?

A

The stock price for Amrep (NYSE: AXR) is $11.86 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:28:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amrep (AXR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 24, 2007 to stockholders of record on August 8, 2007.

Q

When is Amrep (NYSE:AXR) reporting earnings?

A

Amrep’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 10, 2022.

Q

Is Amrep (AXR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amrep.

Q

What sector and industry does Amrep (AXR) operate in?

A

Amrep is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NYSE.