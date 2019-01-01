Amrep Corp through its subsidiaries is engaged in the Real estate business. Its activities include land sales and lease activities, which involve the obtaining of approvals and the sale of both developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial users, and others, as well as investments in commercial and investment properties. Its operating segments include Land development and Homebuilding. The firm generates a majority of revenue from the Land development segment. Geographically, all the activities are carried out throughout the United States.