Range
23.63 - 24.35
Vol / Avg.
3M/2.1M
Div / Yield
1.08/4.57%
52 Wk
18.75 - 26.51
Mkt Cap
3.9B
Payout Ratio
33.44
Open
24.35
P/E
7.6
EPS
-1.1
Shares
164.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
H&R Block Inc provides income tax return preparation services, digital do-it-yourself tax solutions, and other services related to income tax preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company mainly prepares tax returns for customers within the United States through its company-owned offices, franchise locations, and online tax software. The vast majority of H&R Block's offices are located in the U.S. The company derives most of its total revenue from the U.S. assisted tax preparation fees. Revenue from franchise and product royalties and digital do-it-yourself tax solutions is also relatively significant.

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-1.240-1.020 0.2200
REV152.800M158.816M6.016M

H&R Block Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy H&R Block (HRB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are H&R Block's (HRB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for H&R Block (HRB) stock?

A

The latest price target for H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) was reported by BMO Capital on August 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting HRB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.32% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for H&R Block (HRB)?

A

The stock price for H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) is $23.665 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does H&R Block (HRB) pay a dividend?

A

The next H&R Block (HRB) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-07.

Q

When is H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) reporting earnings?

A

H&R Block’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is H&R Block (HRB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for H&R Block.

Q

What sector and industry does H&R Block (HRB) operate in?

A

H&R Block is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.