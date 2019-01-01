H&R Block Inc provides income tax return preparation services, digital do-it-yourself tax solutions, and other services related to income tax preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company mainly prepares tax returns for customers within the United States through its company-owned offices, franchise locations, and online tax software. The vast majority of H&R Block's offices are located in the U.S. The company derives most of its total revenue from the U.S. assisted tax preparation fees. Revenue from franchise and product royalties and digital do-it-yourself tax solutions is also relatively significant.