Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Guaranty Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company conducting banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary. The company provides its customers with a full array of relationship-driven commercial and consumer banking products and services, as well as mortgage, trust, and wealth management products and services that are tailored to meet the needs of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also provides other services such as Credit cards, Personal Loans, Account Management, Business Checking, Treasury Management, Business savings, and other related services.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8100.750 -0.0600
REV30.740M30.058M-682.000K

Guaranty Bancshares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ: GNTY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Guaranty Bancshares's (GNTY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ: GNTY) was reported by Stephens & Co. on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting GNTY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.98% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)?

A

The stock price for Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ: GNTY) is $34.89 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 12, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 23, 2021.

Q

When is Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) reporting earnings?

A

Guaranty Bancshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.

Q

Is Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Guaranty Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) operate in?

A

Guaranty Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.