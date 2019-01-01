|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.810
|0.750
|-0.0600
|REV
|30.740M
|30.058M
|-682.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ: GNTY) through any online brokerage.
The latest price target for Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ: GNTY) was reported by Stephens & Co. on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting GNTY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.98% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ: GNTY) is $34.89 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 12, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 23, 2021.
Guaranty Bancshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Guaranty Bancshares.
Guaranty Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.