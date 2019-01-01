Guaranty Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company conducting banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary. The company provides its customers with a full array of relationship-driven commercial and consumer banking products and services, as well as mortgage, trust, and wealth management products and services that are tailored to meet the needs of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also provides other services such as Credit cards, Personal Loans, Account Management, Business Checking, Treasury Management, Business savings, and other related services.