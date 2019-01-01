With a wide retail and direct-to-consumer presence, Williams-Sonoma is a leader in the $112 billion domestic home furnishings category, focused on expanding its exposure in the B2B, marketplace, and franchise areas. Namesake Williams-Sonoma (194 stores) offers high-end cooking essentials, while Pottery Barn (195) provides casual home accessories. Brand extensions include Pottery Barn Kids (57) and PBteen. West Elm (121) is an emerging concept for young professionals, and Rejuvenation (10) offers lighting and house parts. Williams-Sonoma also has a business-to-business team that supports projects that range from residential to large-scale commercial.