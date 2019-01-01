QQQ
Range
137.19 - 143.25
Vol / Avg.
345.4K/1.2M
Div / Yield
2.84/2.02%
52 Wk
120.01 - 223.32
Mkt Cap
10.4B
Payout Ratio
18.2
Open
140.05
P/E
10.59
EPS
3.37
Shares
73M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
With a wide retail and direct-to-consumer presence, Williams-Sonoma is a leader in the $112 billion domestic home furnishings category, focused on expanding its exposure in the B2B, marketplace, and franchise areas. Namesake Williams-Sonoma (194 stores) offers high-end cooking essentials, while Pottery Barn (195) provides casual home accessories. Brand extensions include Pottery Barn Kids (57) and PBteen. West Elm (121) is an emerging concept for young professionals, and Rejuvenation (10) offers lighting and house parts. Williams-Sonoma also has a business-to-business team that supports projects that range from residential to large-scale commercial.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-16
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Williams-Sonoma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Williams-Sonoma (WSM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Williams-Sonoma's (WSM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Williams-Sonoma (WSM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) was reported by Gordon Haskett on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 200.00 expecting WSM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.32% upside). 30 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Williams-Sonoma (WSM)?

A

The stock price for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) is $142.535 last updated Today at 5:28:19 PM.

Q

Does Williams-Sonoma (WSM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.71 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 20, 2022.

Q

When is Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) reporting earnings?

A

Williams-Sonoma’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 25, 2022.

Q

Is Williams-Sonoma (WSM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Williams-Sonoma.

Q

What sector and industry does Williams-Sonoma (WSM) operate in?

A

Williams-Sonoma is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.