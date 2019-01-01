|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-25
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-16
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Williams-Sonoma’s space includes: Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS), Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK), RH (NYSE:RH), Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY).
The latest price target for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) was reported by Gordon Haskett on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 200.00 expecting WSM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.32% upside). 30 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) is $142.535 last updated Today at 5:28:19 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.71 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 20, 2022.
Williams-Sonoma’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Williams-Sonoma.
Williams-Sonoma is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.